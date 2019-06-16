Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
John Dages Obituary
John Dages

Louisville - Dr. John Russell Dages, Ph.D, 56, of Joplin, MO, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.

Born in Louisville, he was a graduate of St. Xavier High School (Class of '80), the University of Notre Dame, and earned his doctorate at Indiana University. John dedicated his life to professionally and compassionately serving the mental health community and the needs of others both as a college professor and as a clinical psychologist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Pat and Russell Dages.

John is survived by his wife, Teresa Rowe-Dages; his sisters, Mary Dages Gould (Thad) and Anne Dages Nutt (David); and their families.

Visitation will on Saturday, June 22, from 10 am until noon with a memorial service immediately following at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dr. John R. Dages Dignity & Compassion Foundation C/O Rowe-Dages & Associates at 705 Illinois Ave., Suite 14, Joplin, MO 64908 or the Joplin Humane Society https://www.joplinhumane.org/ .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
