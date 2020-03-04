|
|
John David Gregory, Sr.
Louisville - John David Gregory, Sr., 83, of Louisville, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from complications of the Alzheimer's disease.
John David Gregory, Sr., best known as Dave Gregory, was born Nov 11, 1936 to Nancy and John J. Gregory in East Bernstadt, KY. He was the youngest of 7 children. The day after graduating valedictorian of the class 1954 at Hazel Green High School, Dave moved to Louisville where he took a job with The Courier Journal and Louisville Times in the circulation department. Dave enrolled in classes at U of L where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Dave passed on many promotions at the newspaper to afford more time with his family and friends. He retired from the Courier-Journal after 45 years of services there.
While at U of L, Dave met his wife of 59 years, Martha Deener. They were married March 24, 1961. Shortly after, Dave was diagnosed with cancer and had several surgeries and was an early recipient of a then experimental chemotherapy treatment and radiation. The higher radiation dosages then than now caused damage to his throat and vocal chords, causing him to have a soft voice. Dave and his family were members of Walnut Street Baptist Church, St. Mathews Baptist Church and later South East Christian Church. He and Martha went on mission trips in Montana to help at a youth ranch. He loved the woods and was a regular at Cades Cove in Smokey Mountain National Park visiting in the spring and in the fall when the leaves changed their colors. Dave was a generous man often visiting with friends and business acquaintances with a dozen donuts in tow. He was an avid antique collector and dealer with an affection for all things made with Bakelite.
Dave is survived by his wife, Martha. He is also survived by his daughter Ahna Venezia (Joe) and their children Joseph, Kate and Ali. His son, John David Gregory, Jr (Debra) and his children Levi and Abi are out west in California. Dave's older brother, Richard (Carmelia) carries on in Louisville and Dave has many nieces and nephews from them. He leaves many good friends in "the Rook Group" too.
Visitation for Dave will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will be at Cave Hill Cemetery on Monday, March 9, with a memorial service to follow on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10 AM at Southeast Christian Church, Chapel in the Woods.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeast Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020