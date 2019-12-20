Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
John David Janes "Guy" Aka

John David Janes "Guy" Aka Obituary
John David Janes aka "Guy"

Louisville - John David Janes aka "Guy", 82 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

He worked at Robard (electrician), Arrow (VP and electrical estimator) and ECM (electrical estimator) and in later years, JDJ Associates (home builder). "Guy" was a loving father, husband and devoted caregiver to his wife.

Guy is preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Frances Janes and their daughter, Cathi Ford.

He is survived by his children, daughter, Chris Janes, sons, Jeff Janes (Cheryl) and Matt Janes (Debra), a son-in-law, Doug Ford, siblings, Donald Ray Janes (Judy) and Bill Janes, grandchildren, Jordyn, Ethan, Jeff Jr. (Liz), Jennifer, Rebecca (Kaitlin), David, Lauren and Nathan. He is also survived by two great- grandchildren, Kaeden and Elliott.

Visitation will be from 2-7 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Sons Funeral Home at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. A celebration of "Guy's" life will be conducted at 10 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Sons with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
