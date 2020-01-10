|
John David Moses
Louisville - John David Moses, 74, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky following a long battle with cancer. He was born June 1, 1945, the son of Herman Chester Moses and Edith Browning Moses in Lynch, Kentucky.
John served 4 years of military service in the US Air Force and received honors for meritorious service in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
He attended IU in Indianapolis and graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the Humanities. He most enjoyed his studies in art history. He held various positions in printing, marketing and advertising in the Louisville area. Upon early retirement, he had the opportunity to work at Historic Locust Grove which combined a lot of his interests.
John volunteered at Cabbage Patch Settlement House in the 1970s when Mr. Roosevelt Chin was there.
He had an innate gift for drawing, printmaking, sculpture and photography and an avid interest in architecture and woodworking.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Carolyn McCafferty Moses, two sisters, Molly Williams and Carol Ann Haub, one brother, Joe Moses, and 5 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers James, Robert and Herman and sister Kaye.
Cremation was chosen. Interment will be at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Visitation will be Friday, January 17 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY from 1:00 to 5:00. A Celebration of Life service will follow in June near John's birthday.
Special thanks to the staff at Hosparus for all their attentive care and support.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020