John David Nolan



Louisville - John David Nolan, passed away on February 27, 2019. Born in Martinsville, VA, in 1951 to John and Lucille Nolan, who moved to Middletown, KY in 1962.



He is survived by Kathy, his loving wife of 25 years, step-sons Brian Timmermann (Tina) and Mark Timmermann (Traci) and three grandchildren. His sisters Linda Nolan and Marty Nolan always held a special place in his heart.



Dave graduated from Eastern High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He had a wide range of work experiences, including working for Lesco Design in LaGrange. He also ran a program of adding after-market parts to Ford vehicles in Michigan.



Dave was co-owner of a family-owned company, Aquatic Access Inc., which manufactures water-powered lift chairs to help the disabled into swimming pools and spas. He was known as a compassionate person who really helped people to lead better lives through access to water. He often dealt directly with the customer in designing a lift specifically for their needs.



Dave was proud of his various vehicle customizations as well the personal connections he made in the process. He drove a 1948 Ford Woody, rode dirt bikes in his spare time and fabricated steel components of a Shelby Cobra.



Dave spent many hours at Tom Sawyer dog park, loving all dogs and people. He volunteered time and ideas to improve the park.



A gathering will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Middletown Chapel (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243). Following the gathering, he will be cremated. His ashes will be spread across dirt bike trails in the summertime.



If you would like to write a fond remembrance to share, it will be welcome.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Louisville Dog Run Association, providing a new bench at the park in Dave's name.



