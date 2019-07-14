Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for John Diehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Diehl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Diehl Obituary
John "Jack" Diehl

Louisville -

John "Jack" Diehl, 85 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, July 11th, 2019.

Jack was a member of Immanuel UCC, Sunset and Boaz Masonic Lodge, Louisville Scottish Rite and Kosair Shrine. He also belonged to NMRA Division 8 and the KMI Railroad.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sylvia Diehl.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Johnson, several nieces and nephews, his special cousins and his relatives in Germany.

Visitation will be Monday, July 15th from 2-8PM with Masonic Services at 7pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral service will be 11am Tuesday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ or Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now