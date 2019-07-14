|
|
John "Jack" Diehl
Louisville -
John "Jack" Diehl, 85 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, July 11th, 2019.
Jack was a member of Immanuel UCC, Sunset and Boaz Masonic Lodge, Louisville Scottish Rite and Kosair Shrine. He also belonged to NMRA Division 8 and the KMI Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sylvia Diehl.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Johnson, several nieces and nephews, his special cousins and his relatives in Germany.
Visitation will be Monday, July 15th from 2-8PM with Masonic Services at 7pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral service will be 11am Tuesday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ or Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019