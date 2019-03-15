Services
Arch L. Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
311 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Arch L. Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
311 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Arch L. Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
311 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
View Map
Resources
1937 - 2019
John Doty Obituary
John Doty

Bedford - John Clay Doty, 82, of Bedford, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

He was born to the late L.T. Doty II and Pauline Morgan Doty in LaGrange, Kentucky on January 8, 1937.

John was a jack of all trades and in insurance sales.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother; L.T. Doty III.

Left to cherish the memory of John are his children; Dotty Doty Sparrow (Steve), John E. Doty (Allison), and Roger M. Doty (Wendy), 6 grandchildren; Adam Bird (Kim), Ally Bruce (Michael), Morgan Doty (Jill), Trent Doty, Madison Doty, and Jackson Doty, 6 great-grandchildren, and much loved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held for John at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 311 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, Kentucky on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:30pm with burial to follow at Valley of Rest. Visitation will be from 12:30 until the start of the service.

The family would like to acknowledge the special love and care for John that was given to him over the last five years at Robert E Lee Nursing and Rehab in New Albany, Indiana.

Memorial donations can be made in John's name to the .

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
