John Duncan Moran
Louisville - 56, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was a Hosparus patient from November 2018 until his death. His family thanks the medical and support staff for their expert care and sensitivity to the needs of this patient and his family. His family is particularly grateful to Mrs. Ashley Rickett.
Duncan was a professional photographer who received his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University and his Master of Arts from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He was awarded numerous prizes in juried shows for his photography, and was a member of Zephyr Gallery where he exhibited. He combined his love of art and music and collaborated with Ed Dansereau to present his street photography supported by Mr. Dansereau's original compositions.
Duncan is survived by his mother, Duane D. Andrews, and his sister, Cecily. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Horparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive Louisville, KY40205 or NPR Louisville Public Media, 619 South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
The funeral is private, but a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, at Winchester Place Condominium in the Party Room of the Garden Building, 651 Breckenridge Lane, from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019