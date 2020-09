John "Alvie" DupinLouisville - John "Alvie" Dupin Jr., 90, entered into rest on September 12, 2020He was met at the gates of heaven by his wife, Norma Lee Dupin; mother, Ella Peal Dupin; father, John Dupin Sr.; and sister; Aleen Sewell.Alvie Leaves behind his niece, Linda Ross (Frank); great nieces; Carrie Lacy "Ross", Terry Boyer "ross"; 2 great-great nieces; 3 great-great nephews; 5 great-great-great nieces; and 3 great-great-great Nephews.A funeral service for Alvie will be held at 12:30pm Thursday at Heady-Hardy Funeral, 7710 Dixie Highway. Followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.