John E. MullinsCharlestown, IN - John Mullins, 73, of Charlestown, passed away peacefully at Clark Memorial Hospital on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1947, the son of Hubert Sr. and Alene Hardin Mullins. John was an active member of First Baptist Church, Charlestown. A member of the Blazing Star 226 Masonic Lodge, a retired Contract Bus Driver for Greater Clark County Schools, self employed as a Purina Dealer and Mobil Gas owner. He enjoyed many things in life, most of which included being "Poppy" to eight grandchildren and farming.John was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Hubert "Bud" Mullins Jr., Betty Helbig, Sue Mullins, Joyce Melson and Frank Mullins.John is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 47 years, Donna Smith Mullins, of Charlestown, IN; his daughters, Amy Lanum (Chad) of Flora IN and Ashley Harker (Ben) of Hope, IN ; his son Kyle Mullins (Danielle) of Charlestown IN; eight grandchildren; Gracie, Rylie, Laynie, Colton, Landry, Adele, Rhett and Hudson (Huddy).Funeral Services for John Mullins will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown. Visitation will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm also at the funeral home.The family ask that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to: First Baptist Church of Charlestown, 930 Market Street, Charlestown, IN 47111