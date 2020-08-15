John E. "Jack" Pfeifer, Sr.
Louisville - John E. "Jack" Pfeifer, Sr., 91 of Louisville passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Norton Women and Children's Hospital.
He is also preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Pfeifer and a sister, Elizabeth Alice Galloway.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary; children, John E. "Ray" Pfeifer, Jr. (Ann), Marty Pfeifer, Julie Whitman (Hank) of Lexington, Tom Pfeifer (Stephanie) and Sally Mayrose (Jeff) and eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. John Paul, II Catholic Church (formerly St. Pius X), 3521 Goldsmith Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
