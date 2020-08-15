1/1
John E. "Jack" Pfeifer Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. "Jack" Pfeifer, Sr.

Louisville - John E. "Jack" Pfeifer, Sr., 91 of Louisville passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Norton Women and Children's Hospital.

He is also preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Pfeifer and a sister, Elizabeth Alice Galloway.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary; children, John E. "Ray" Pfeifer, Jr. (Ann), Marty Pfeifer, Julie Whitman (Hank) of Lexington, Tom Pfeifer (Stephanie) and Sally Mayrose (Jeff) and eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. John Paul, II Catholic Church (formerly St. Pius X), 3521 Goldsmith Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

To see full obituary information, please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. John Paul, II Catholic Church (formerly St. Pius X)
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Paul, II Catholic Church (formerly St. Pius X)
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved