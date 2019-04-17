Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
190 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
(720) 857-0700
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Phos Community Church
4200 Centerfield Drive
Crestwood, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Phos Community Church
4200 Centerfield Drive
Crestwood, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John State
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. State


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John E. State Obituary
John E. State

Crestwood - John E. State, 66, was called back to the LORD on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1952 to John and Ramona State. Also preceded in death by his sister Joan Renfrow. With a combination of devout faith, unrivaled stubbornness, and undying sense of humor, John was an inspiration to all those he met. Chronic illness took his speech and fine motor skills, so he spoke with his smiling, blue eyes. He rebounded time and time again, took pleasure in the small things in life, and showed the world how to be John-strong. Left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Paula; siblings Phil, Cindy and Lisa; children Darren, Dawn, Angie, Ian, John Michael, Tara, Lauren, and Kevin; and sixteen grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 9:30 am until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 am at Phos Community Church (4200 Centerfield Drive, Crestwood, KY 40014). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Download Now