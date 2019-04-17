|
John E. State
Crestwood - John E. State, 66, was called back to the LORD on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1952 to John and Ramona State. Also preceded in death by his sister Joan Renfrow. With a combination of devout faith, unrivaled stubbornness, and undying sense of humor, John was an inspiration to all those he met. Chronic illness took his speech and fine motor skills, so he spoke with his smiling, blue eyes. He rebounded time and time again, took pleasure in the small things in life, and showed the world how to be John-strong. Left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Paula; siblings Phil, Cindy and Lisa; children Darren, Dawn, Angie, Ian, John Michael, Tara, Lauren, and Kevin; and sixteen grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 9:30 am until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 am at Phos Community Church (4200 Centerfield Drive, Crestwood, KY 40014). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019