Taylorsville - John Edward "Jack" Proctor, 92, of Taylorsville, died on Sunday, the 18th day of October, 2020, at his residence. A proud native Louisvillian, he was the son of the late Austin O. and Lillian Sacrey Proctor. A 1947 graduate of Jeffersontown High School, he served in the Army National Guard, and then attended the University of Louisville. He owned and operated the Proctor Truck and Car Leasing Company for many years and served as the McMahan Fire Chief from 1958-1960. First serving as a member of the Board of Directors of Kosair Charities, he was later selected as the Chief Executive Officer of that organization. Under his leadership, Kosair Charities agreed to help build Kosair Charities Hospital. During his tenure, the Kosair Charities Special Children Evaluation Program was implemented. In 1973, he assumed the position of Executive Director, serving in that capacity for twenty years, retiring from that full-time position in 1992. Devoted to his state and to the communities in which he has lived, his civic participation has been extensive. He has served as a director of the My Old Kentucky Home Foundation, on the board of directors of Norton Hospital, as a member of the Kosair Executive Committee, as past president of the Kosair Charities board of directors, on the board of directors of the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame, on the board of directors of the Taylorsville-Spencer County Economic Development Authority, and on the board of directors of the Felix Grundy Stidger Historical Preservation Foundation, Inc. Dedicated to public service, he was also elected to four terms as a commissioner for the City of Taylorsville. Jack Proctor was a thirty-second degree Mason, a Potentate of the Kosair Shrine Temple in 1991, a member of the Buechel Masonic Lodge, and a member of the York Rite. In addition to his other educational accomplishments, he studied with the National Catholic Development Council. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Smith, and his ex-wife, Lillian Proctor, to whom he was married for over thirty-six years.
His survivors include his daughters, Carole Whitledge and her husband, Larry, and Jackie DeCesare and her husband, Anthony, all of Louisville; his five grandchildren and his eleven great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kosair Charities, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40217, or to the Felix Grundy Stidger Historical Preservation Foundation, Inc., Post Office 15, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com
