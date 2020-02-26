|
John Edward Freibert, Sr.
John Edward Freibert, Sr., 97, known to family and friends as Ed or "Big Ed", joined our heavenly father on Thursday, January 23, 2020, following a brief illness.
Ed was born in the lower Highlands to Mary and Leo H Freibert, Sr. He graduated from St. Bridget grade school and attended St. Xavier. After Ed's Army Air Force service in WWII, he became a journeyman electrician and worked for General Electric until retirement (32 years). He worked tirelessly to provide for his family.
Dad was a devout catholic his entire life and a member of St. Leonard's parish. He never met a stranger as his crystal blue eyes, one liners and quick wit swiftly won anyone over! He also greeted everyone with a handshake; a true trait of the Greatest Generation. "Big Ed" was an avid fisherman and enjoyed this pastime with his sons, grandkids, brother and friends. He also enjoyed playing cards with family or at the Jeffersontown Senior Citizens Center.
Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Louise, and his siblings, Leo Jr., Jim, Paul, Mary Jo, and Betty. He is survived by his children Jack (Sharon), Steve, Ann Ives (Steve), Karen Fey (Vic), Patricia Heishman, Mary Joyce, Harry (Anne) and Beth. He also leaves his beloved sister Rosetta Lowry Duke. Grandchildren: Shawn (Stacy), Amber, Eddie, Neil, Will (Samantha), Joe, Eileen, David Benjamin, Jason (Mckenna), Adam, and Jackie. Great-grandchildren: Dawson, Mason, Nicholas, Addison, Jacob and Hazel. Brother-in-law Robert Larger (Deanna) and many extended family members.
Ed and Mary Lou loved their second family in Jensen Beach, FL. They spent over 25 years during the winter sitting on the beach watching their ship come in! Special thanks to the friends in Florida who were so good to them.
Also, heartfelt thanks to our extended family and friends who helped "Big Ed" maintain an active life the last several years! You know who you are, and we are eternally grateful!
His Memorial Mass will be Saturday, March 7th, at 11 AM at St Leonard Church, 440 Zorn Avenue. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Celebration of Life will follow at Big Spring Country Club, 5901 Dutchmans Lane, until 3 PM. Burial in St Edward Cemetery, March 9, 2020, at 10 AM. U.S Army honor guard ceremony will directly follow the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Little Sisters of the Poor, or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020