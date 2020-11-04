John Edward French, Sr.



John Edward French, Sr., 87, died Tuesday, October 27, at his home, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Clinton French Sr. and Viola French, brother Joseph Clinton French, Jr., and sisters LaVerne Allen and Lucille Tabeling.



John donated his body to UL Medical School. He was a member of Sts. Simon & Jude for 54 years, and of Immaculate Conception for one year.



He is survived by wife of 61 years, Pat French, children and grandchildren, Terri Hans (Bill; Andy and Alyssa), John Jr. (Jackie, Jarrod, Katie, and Sean), David (Tonia; Willa, and Stuart), and Dina Hans (Tim; Taylor, Sean, and Amanda), brother, Charlie French, and many nieces and nephews.



Because of Covid-19, memorial arrangements will be made at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may be made in care of Norton Children's Hospital or Hosparus, who provides Hospice care. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff who were so supportive.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store