1/
John Edward French Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward French, Sr.

John Edward French, Sr., 87, died Tuesday, October 27, at his home, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Clinton French Sr. and Viola French, brother Joseph Clinton French, Jr., and sisters LaVerne Allen and Lucille Tabeling.

John donated his body to UL Medical School. He was a member of Sts. Simon & Jude for 54 years, and of Immaculate Conception for one year.

He is survived by wife of 61 years, Pat French, children and grandchildren, Terri Hans (Bill; Andy and Alyssa), John Jr. (Jackie, Jarrod, Katie, and Sean), David (Tonia; Willa, and Stuart), and Dina Hans (Tim; Taylor, Sean, and Amanda), brother, Charlie French, and many nieces and nephews.

Because of Covid-19, memorial arrangements will be made at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in care of Norton Children's Hospital or Hosparus, who provides Hospice care. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff who were so supportive.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved