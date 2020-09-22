1/1
John Edward Keck
1958 - 2020
John Edward Keck

Fisherville, KY. - Age 61, of Fisherville, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 20, 2020. John was born in Cincinnati Ohio on November 13, 1958. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Frances "Schmidt" Keck, stepmother, Olga "Torino" Keck, and sister, Mary Jo Griffin. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Kathleen Keck; children, Amanda Paul (Mark), Pamela Keck Pollath, Melissa Keck, and Johnnie Selby (Ben); grandchildren, Annalena Pollath, Nico Pollath, Macee Paul, Jaylon Paul, and Jazzlynn Keck; siblings, Kathy Durkee (Steve), Margie Keck, David Messmer (Debbie), Carol Bloom (Gary); numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of many family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 12pm on Sunday, September 26, 2020 for immediate family only in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends and Family may pay their respects on Saturday from 1pm until 8 pm and on Sunday from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
SEP
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
SEP
27
Service
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
