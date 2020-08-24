John Edward Kerton



Charlestown, IN - John Edward Kerton, 80, of Charlestown, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home.



He was born on March 8, 1940 in Lupton, MI to Maurice and Patricia Quinn Kerton. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Charlestown and an Army Veteran and a retired truck driver for Pegasus Trucking, INC. He is preceded in death by his parents; spouses, Patricia Ann Kerton and Rita Kerton and daughter, Michelle Lynn Haines.



John is survived by his daughters, Cyndi Kerton and Shawn Banks both of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Patrick Banks of Henryville, IN; Sarah Banks of Jeffersonville, IN and Jimmy Duddy of California; great-granddaughter, Hannah Keller of New Albany, IN.



Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 3.



The family requests that contributions in John's memory be made to Norton Cancer Care Center at 301 Gordon Gutman Blvd. Jeffersonville, IN 47130.



Do to the current Covid-19 pandemic everyone must wear a mask.









