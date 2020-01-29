Services
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
122 N. Hyland St.
Scottsburg, IN
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
First Baptist Church
122 N. Hyland St.
Scottsburg, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
122 N. Hyland St.
Scottsburg, IN
John Edward Leonard

John Edward Leonard Obituary
John Edward Leonard

Scottsburg - John Edward Leonard, 71, of Scottsburg, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He retired as the Director of Telecommunications for Papa John's International. John had also worked at the old ChiChi's, was a former Project Analyst for Public Service Indiana at Marble Hill and an Accountant at the Gallagher Station. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, an accomplished Piano and Keyboard musician and had played in numerous bands during his life. John displayed his love for Christ at his church by singing and playing at their services, he enjoyed driving his corvette and loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Krista (Byrer) Leonard; a daughter, Mia Williams; two brothers Richard and Larry; a sister, Marsha Whitlow; eight grandchildren; one great grandson and two stepchildren. Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Friday at the First Baptist Church with burial in Estil Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 pm on Thursday and after 9 am on Friday at the First Baptist Church, 122 N. Hyland St., Scottsburg, Indiana. Additional information can be found at www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
