Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II
3042 Hikes Lane
John Edward McKiernan Jr. Obituary
John Edward McKiernan, Jr.

Louisville - 78, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.

He was a graduate of Flaget High School class of 1958 and Western Kentucky University where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and Sigma Phi Alpha locally. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and long-time member of St. Barnabas parish.

In the late 1960's John taught commercial business at Seneca, Fairdale, Western and Southern high Schools. He was employed for 20 years at the L&N Railroad and later at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Series. He retired from the University Of Louisville Department of Surgery in 2009 after 12 years of service.

John was a handsome, dapper, seasoned world traveler. He was loved and remembered for his passion for dancing, Frank Sinatra music, his larger-than-life personality and generous heart. He possessed a natural gift for conversation and was interested in everyone who crossed his path. In his Flaget days he was the jitterbug king at just about every Catholic teen club in Louisville. He was especially proud of his Irish Catholic heritage and was admired and adored by everyone.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Gillem McKiernan and John E. McKiernan, Sr., and brothers, Ronald E. McKiernan and Michael H. McKiernan.

Survivors include nieces, Karen Hagan, Laura Gaeta, Maria Wuerth, Kate Thiel, Kelly Blincoe; nephews, Patrick McKiernan, Ronnie V. McKiernan, and Cary McKiernan; sisters-in-law, Joyce McKiernan and Connie Fowler; a host of cousins; great-nieces & nephews and countless friends; life-long friends, Rose Marie Brady and Martin Donlon, Rich and Judy Powell; special cousin, Sharon McKiernan White; and devoted caregiver, Lynne McKnight.

His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. John Paul II, 3042 Hikes Lane with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

At John's request, expressions of sympathy may be made to Presentation Academy Development Office, 861 South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
