Resources
More Obituaries for John Noonan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Noonan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Noonan Obituary
John Edward Noonan

Louisville - John Edward Noonan, 95, passed away January 13, 2020. He was a WWII Navy veteran and was a member of The Louisville Power Squadron. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shelly Marie Smith Noonan; his second wife, Rita Noonan; and his siblings, Mary Noonan, Henry Noonan, and Anna Boss. Survivors include his daughter, Beverly "Saca" Lancaster(P.R.); and his grandchildren, Ciana Lancaster, Shelly Lancaster, and Natalie Lancaster. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -