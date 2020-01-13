|
John Edward Noonan
Louisville - John Edward Noonan, 95, passed away January 13, 2020. He was a WWII Navy veteran and was a member of The Louisville Power Squadron. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shelly Marie Smith Noonan; his second wife, Rita Noonan; and his siblings, Mary Noonan, Henry Noonan, and Anna Boss. Survivors include his daughter, Beverly "Saca" Lancaster(P.R.); and his grandchildren, Ciana Lancaster, Shelly Lancaster, and Natalie Lancaster. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020