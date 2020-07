Or Copy this URL to Share

John Edward Swift



Louisville - 105 went to eternal rest July 21, 2020.



He was a graduate of Central High School and a member of Zion Baptist Church. He was an Army Veteran and was a career photographer.



Visitation 12-2 PM Friday with services to follow at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 1935 W. Broadway St.









