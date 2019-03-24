Services
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ Temple Christian Life Center
723 South 45th Street
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Temple Christian Life Center
723 South 45th Street
John "Tuna" English


John "Tuna" English

Louisville - John M. English "Tuna", of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on March 17, 2019. He retired from CSX Railroad after 35 Years. John served in The United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.

He was born on October 25, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky to John Board and Lillian English He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jonathan Roberson.

John is survived by his Wife, Gwen English, daughters, Robin & Dana Rhodes, son, Damon Rhodes, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, John is also survived by 4 sisters, Joyce White, Regina Bradley, Kathy Cornelison, and Judy Ryan, 4 brothers, Ike English, Isaac, Samuel, and George Roberson.

Visitation will be held at Christ Temple Christian Life Center, 723 South 45th Street, from 6-8 pm on Sunday March 24th. Funeral Services will be at 10 am on Monday at the church with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
