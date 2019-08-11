Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Thompson Jr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Thompson Jr. Obituary
John F. Thompson Jr.

Louisville - John F. Thompson Jr. passed away on August 8, 2019. He was born in Louisville on July 26, 1930 to the late Elizabeth Thompson. John retired from G.E. after over 30 years of loyal service. He was a proud Air Force veteran who served during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his mother, John is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Shirley Thompson; his daughter, Teri Hogan; and his step granddaughter, Jennifer Zinninger.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Sheri Patton (Gene); his grandchildren, Justin Patton (Brittany) and Grace Hogan; a step granddaughter, Brittany Patton; step great grandchildren, Breonna Zinninger, Darci Truman and Parker Truman; and a step great-great granddaughter, Riley Thompson.

Memorial donation may be made in John's honor to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now