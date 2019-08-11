|
|
John F. Thompson Jr.
Louisville - John F. Thompson Jr. passed away on August 8, 2019. He was born in Louisville on July 26, 1930 to the late Elizabeth Thompson. John retired from G.E. after over 30 years of loyal service. He was a proud Air Force veteran who served during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his mother, John is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Shirley Thompson; his daughter, Teri Hogan; and his step granddaughter, Jennifer Zinninger.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Sheri Patton (Gene); his grandchildren, Justin Patton (Brittany) and Grace Hogan; a step granddaughter, Brittany Patton; step great grandchildren, Breonna Zinninger, Darci Truman and Parker Truman; and a step great-great granddaughter, Riley Thompson.
Memorial donation may be made in John's honor to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019