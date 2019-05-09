John Filiatreau



Louisville - John Filiatreau, 69, of Louisville, passed away from a heart attack on Monday, May 6, 2019.



John was an esteemed journalist and columnist for The Courier-Journal during the Bingham years, and a writer with Presbyterian Church USA. He was a lifelong poet. He was a spectacular husband, father and grandfather, a great friend, a splendid wit, and had an amazing gift for sarcasm. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 43 years, helping hundreds of alcoholics find peace and sobriety. He struggled with crippling depression, usually overcoming it for the sake of his family. He was one of the most generous, good-hearted humans ever born. And he had a consuming passion for aquarium fish, particularly cichlids.



He is survived by his wife Katy, daughters Maggie Hendrix (Bill) and Amy Filiatreau (Matt Mayer), and beloved grandchildren Andrew Nash-Hendrix, John Renfrow, Sam Hendrix, Matthew Hendrix and Kathryn Hendrix, sisters Cathy Pank, Martha Kastensmidt, and Libby Filiatreau, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and others he loved, including two adoring cats, Flame and Shadow.



He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph B. Filiatreau Sr. and Mabel McIntyre Filiatreau, as well as siblings Bernie, Mary, Kay, Alma, sister-in-law Helen, and nephews Bobby and Pete.



Visitation will be from 3 pm - 7 pm on Friday, May 10 at Ratterman Funeral Home on Bardstown Road. A private celebration of life with the family will be planned. Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to KODA. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019