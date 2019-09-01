|
|
John Floyd Hill Sr.
Louisville - 82, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
He was a Devout Catholic and a Thoroughbred Horse Trainer.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Thornton Hill; children, Nina, John Jr. and Jackie; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Hill, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11am -1pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with funeral service to follow at 1pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019