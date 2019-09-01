Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Floyd Hill Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Floyd Hill Sr. Obituary
John Floyd Hill Sr.

Louisville - 82, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

He was a Devout Catholic and a Thoroughbred Horse Trainer.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Thornton Hill; children, Nina, John Jr. and Jackie; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Hill, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11am -1pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with funeral service to follow at 1pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now