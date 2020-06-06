John Francis Hall
Louisville - John Francis Hall 89, passed away on June 6, 2020 at the Nazareth Home in Louisville.
John was born in Fairfield, Kentucky on January 27, 1931 to the late James Leslie and Helen Louise Lilly Hall, he spent much of his youth in Nelson County, and his adult years in Louisville. He was a faithful member of Holy Family and St. Agnes parishes.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Hagan Hall, and his siblings, Nancy Hall Perkins, Bob Hall, Charles Hall, and Margaret Hall Mudd.
He is survived by his son, John Paul Hall, his brothers, Carroll Hall, Tony Miller, and an extended family who loved him very much.
John served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Valley Forge. As a proud veteran, he had the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC with Honor Flight in the fall of 2019.
After his military service John worked with the US Civil Service at Fort Knox in a variety of roles, including typewriter repair. In his later career, he used his heating and air conditioning repair skills to help many.
John could fix anything, from Volkswagens to clocks to rosaries. He was always willing to use his mechanical skills to help others in need.
In his retirement, John volunteered at Nazareth Home for more than 20 years. He considered the Nazareth Home staff and residents to be his friends. John's family is incredibly grateful for the care and support Nazareth Home provided, especially over the past couple of years. John was a gentle soul who tackled life with much courage and goodness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with burial to follow in St. Catherine Church Cemetery, with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating.
Visitation will be held Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.
In lieu of flowers family request that donations be made to Kentucky Organ donors association, or the American Cancer Society
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.
Web page: williamrrustfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.