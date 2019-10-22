Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
John G. "Jack" Denkhoff

John G. "Jack" Denkhoff Obituary
John G. "Jack" Denkhoff

Louisville - John G. "Jack" Denkhoff, 85, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Jack was a retired Inspector for General Electric, retiring after 35 years of service. His passion was horse racing. He was a member of the Horseman's Benevolent Protective Association and he and his brother owned race horses for many years.

A son Johnny preceded him in death as did his parents, Walter and Nettie Denkhoff.

Jack is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sue Everett Denkhoff; three children, Bill Denkhoff (Mary), Susan Denkhoff Saylor and Lori G. Denkhoff (Gordon); seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt), Ashley (Jon), John Austin, Clayton, Jacob, John Destin and Brezlen; 2 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bob Denkhoff and one sister, Linda Durbin (Jerry); numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to either the or to the Alzheimer and Dementia Association. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
