John G. Isert (Jerry)
Geneva, FL - John G. Isert (Jerry) 88 Passed away March 14, 2020 in Geneva, Fl. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School Louisville, Ky. He was a retired veteran of US Air Force, he was retired from Mutual Department of Thoroughbred Racing. He is survived by 3 daughters,Linda Spears (David)of Louisville, Cynthia Ray (Michael) of Louisville, Jerri E. Steinbach of Geneva, Fl. 6 Grandchildren and 2 Greatgrandchildren. Two sisters Barbara I. Russell and Angela Lockerby of Summerfield, Fl.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020