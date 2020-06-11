Rev. John G. Rowe
Louisville - Rev. John G. Rowe, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky and formerly of Brandenburg, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at Signature Healthcare Jefferson Manor from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He was the husband of Janet E. Rowe, to whom he was marred for 59 years.
Born in Louisville, on September 22, 1937, he was the son of the late Frank and Myrtle Rowe. John worked for the City of Louisville as Director of Otter Creek Park for 30 years, and served as pastor to Mauckport, Otterbein and Mount Zion United Methodist Churches for nearly 33 years. He enjoyed many great friendships, traveling and fellowship with family and friends. He was a leader in his community, serving on numerous boards and committees in Meade and Hardin counties, and a member of High Twelve International, supporting youth and patriotic events. After retirement, he attended Radcliff United Methodist Church and later in life, Watkins United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed many great laughs over card games and church potlucks, and collected many and various stories from Marion College, teaching school in Jefferson County, traveling through southern Indiana as a pastor, being a deputy sheriff in Meade County, and from his days at Otter Creek Park. His life was marked by lifelong friendships with college friends, church families, and close acquaintances met along life's way, as well as by his abiding faith in God. He will be remembered for his quick smile, his beautiful singing voice, and impressive whistle. John never met a stranger and easily struck up conversations with all folks from all walks of life.
In addition to his beloved wife, Jan, he is survived by his children Robin Rowe, Kim Burch (Dan), Mendy Nickens (Steve); grandchildren, Zoie Meyers (David), Alyssa Feldkamp, Anna, Joseph, Cate and Ben Burch and Jake Nickens; his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Meyers and also extended family, Jerry and Marty Feldkamp and their son Alex. He enjoyed calls and visits from his nephew, Skip Rowe (Karen) as well as several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Feldkamp; a sister, Olga Mashuda and brothers, James and Frank (Junior) Rowe.
A service to celebrate John's life will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-7 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Watkins United Methodist Church or Hosparus Health.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.