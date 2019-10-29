Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
John Greco Obituary
John Greco

Louisville - John Greco, 92, was born in Cincinnati on March 23, 1927 to the late Tony, Sr. and Rose (Paletta) Greco, both born in Italy. He moved to Mystic, Ky when he was about 3 months old. He served as a Private First Class in the United States Army as a Medic with 253rd medical detachment during World War II earning a World War II Victory Medal. He was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. He was a member of RLBC for 44 years where he served as a deacon. He was a very giving man, willing to help anyone. He was always there for his family and they knew that no matter what they did he would always love them unconditionally.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, Sam Greco, and Mary and Lucy Greco.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 65 years, Fay Greco; children, Steve Greco (Kim), Terry Berger (Danny) and Brent Greco; grandchildren, Rachel Pendleton, Chris Berger, Tiffany Mills, Steven Berger, Corey Greco, Melissa Burress, Jacob Greco and Sammi Greco; 14 great grandchildren; a brother, Tony Greco, Jr. (Linda); and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The visitation for John will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Newcomer Funerals, Cremations and Receptions- Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway) and on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9-11am. A service to celebrate his life will take place at the funeral home at 11am with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
