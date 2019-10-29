|
John Greco
Louisville - John Greco, 92, was born in Cincinnati on March 23, 1927 to the late Tony, Sr. and Rose (Paletta) Greco, both born in Italy. He moved to Mystic, Ky when he was about 3 months old. He served as a Private First Class in the United States Army as a Medic with 253rd medical detachment during World War II earning a World War II Victory Medal. He was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. He was a member of RLBC for 44 years where he served as a deacon. He was a very giving man, willing to help anyone. He was always there for his family and they knew that no matter what they did he would always love them unconditionally.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, Sam Greco, and Mary and Lucy Greco.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 65 years, Fay Greco; children, Steve Greco (Kim), Terry Berger (Danny) and Brent Greco; grandchildren, Rachel Pendleton, Chris Berger, Tiffany Mills, Steven Berger, Corey Greco, Melissa Burress, Jacob Greco and Sammi Greco; 14 great grandchildren; a brother, Tony Greco, Jr. (Linda); and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
The visitation for John will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Newcomer Funerals, Cremations and Receptions- Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway) and on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9-11am. A service to celebrate his life will take place at the funeral home at 11am with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019