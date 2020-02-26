|
|
John Gregory (Greg) Bannen
Louisville - John Gregory (Greg) Bannen 72, of Louisville, Ky, died suddenly on February 14 in Ft.Myers, Florida after a brief illness. He was born in Traverse City Michigan on August 9, 1947, the son of the late Jack and Betty Bannen. He was also preceded in death by sisters Susan Jean Bannen and Patricia McCash. He is survived by his wife Linda Bannen, his best friend, companion and soul mate. He is also survived by daughter Shawn (Rick) Gleason of Lansing Michigan and son Michael (Melissa) Bannen of Atlanta, Georgia, sisters Gay (Al) Scott, Debi (Jim) Morris and brother Jim Bannen, step daughters Sara Cummins and Pamela Dossett, 2 grandsons, 3 great grandsons and 7 step grandchildren. Greg graduated from Michigan State University with an accounting degree. Following graduation he earned his CPA and CPIM certification. He was an ardent follower of his beloved Michigan State Spartans and an avid golfer. Greg was always looking for his next tee time.
He touched many lives through his many years of dedicated counseling and support as an AA sponsor. The effects of his caring and guidance will be felt for generations to come. A Celebration of Life will be held March 26th from 1-4 pm at the Wildwood Country Club Louisville, Ky where Greg and Linda were married. In lieu of flowers, memoriams are suggested to Beacon House, Louisville, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020