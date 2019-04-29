Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Southeast Christian Church
John Gregory Shellhaas Obituary
John Gregory Shellhaas

Louisville - John Gregory Shellhaas, 58, passed away on April 26, 2019. Greg was born on September 22, 1960, to John Howard and the late Joyce Wellborn Shellhaas. Greg retired after 30 years with AT&T Wireless and was a member of Southeast Christian Church. Greg is survived by his wife, LeAnn Shellhaas; daughter, Jordan Marie Shellhaas; son, John Parker Shellhaas; father John Howard Shellhaas (Nancy); and brother, Scott Shellhaas (Maranda).

Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, on Tuesday April 30th, from 3-8 pm. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 1st, at 11:00 am at Southeast Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg's memory to Critically Loved at www.criticallyloved.net/donate/.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
