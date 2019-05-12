|
|
John H. "Sonny" Freeman
Louisville - Freeman, John H. "Sonny" 77 passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born in Louisville, KY to the late Orlando Graham and Hughla Mary Freeman.
He was a graduate of St. Columbo School, St.Xavier High School and UEL Trade School. He served in the United States Air Force working as a mechanic on B52's after which he worked as an installer for Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies before retiring. He was owner and operator for over 40 years of AIR "N" MANIA hot air balloon company and was also a co-owner of Jewel Chest Jewelers.
John had many interests, including car racing, flying, and piloting hot air balloons. He was licensed as a single engine pilot, and as a hot air balloon pilot which he enjoyed for over 42 years. He was passionate about hot air ballooning participating in the Nationals in Indianola, IA for 5 years, the Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race for 42 consecutive years winning the 1980 race and was the first hang glider drop from a hot air balloon in Kentucky. John was actively involved with numerous Kentucky Derby Festival Events, including as a member of the Kentucky Derby Festival Thoroughbreds, and worked with the Kentucky Jaycees assisting with the Haunted House Attractions. He was a Charter Member of The Balloon Society of KY (BSOK) the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Balloon Federation of America, and St. Xavier Alumni Association.
Survivors include his wife, Alex Freeman; devoted companion, Benji, Scott his "adopted" son; and John's Girls the "Glue Crew" Sue, Julie, Denise, Sharon, and Karen. Funeral Services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to the LMPD Foundation Mounted Patrol or GRRAND (Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs). RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019