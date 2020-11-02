John H. Miles, Jr.Louisville - John Hannibal Miles, Jr., 86, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and his faithful black lab companion, Hobo.John was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, a graduate of University of Kentucky, a veteran of the US Army, and retired as Senior Vice President at Bank of Louisville. He was a volunteer for 25 years with Habitat for Humanity and was passionate about horses and loved being outdoors.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane (Eble) and John H. Miles, Sr.; grandchildren Clinton and Angel; and a brother Gene Miles.John is survived by his children, Jennie H. Miles II, Jane E. Miles II and John H. Miles III; his wife, Patricia "Laura" Miles; step-children, Janice, Vicki, Linda, Cathy, Sheri, Dwayne, Michael, Vikki, David and Valerie; grandchildren, Amanda, Mathew, Samuel, Natalie and Sarah; and a brother, Robert Miles.A memorial gathering will be held 4:00pm-8:00pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am Friday at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, with private burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.