John Haggan Cole
Louisville - John Haggan Cole, 77, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 peacefully at his home.
John, a native of Lexington, was the son of the late Anna Boggs and John Lewis Cole. He attended University High School and graduated from Henry Clay High School, where he was an all-state football and basketball player. John was inducted into the Henry Clay Hall of Fame in 2010. In 1960 he entered the University of Kentucky and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy. At the University of Kentucky he was a member of the football team and track and was a varsity letterman. He was also a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
After graduating from UK, he joined the Louisville office of Coopers & Lybrand, LLP (now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, one of the largest accounting firms in the world), where he became a partner in 1978. John was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) having passed all four parts of the CPA examination on his first sitting, a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and was a national coordinator in PwC's quality review program. He retired from PwC in 1998 after a career spanning over 32 years.
John was a member of the American Institute, and the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants and the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts.
John was a board member and past president of Hurstbourne Country Club, West Bay Golf Club, Sigma Chi Alumnus, Churchill Downs Turf Club, the K-Men's Association and a University of Kentucky Fellow.
He was an avid golfer, racquetball player and international traveler. John was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
John was also known as "Big John Cole" and "Doty" to his loved ones. He was known for his contagious personality, mega watt smile and huge heart. He made everyone he met feel like the most important person in the room. John loved telling his jokes and make everyone laugh. Family was everything to him. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, whom in his eyes hung the moon and stars.
He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Jane Cole Britton and Ann Cole Griggs and a brother, Richard Dineen Cole.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Barbara Whitacre Cole, loving daughter, Jennifer Cole Hemsell, son-in-law, Lindsey David Hemsell, grandsons, Holland Cole and David Hunt Hemsell, all of Louisville. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, William J. Whitacre (Nadine), sister-in-law, Sue Cole and thirteen nieces and nephews and many friends.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 531 E. Liberty Street. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or the Smile Train.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020