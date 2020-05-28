John Herbert Shattuck, Jr.Louisville - John Herbert Shattuck, Jr., 90, entered into rest on Tuesday May 26, 2020. John was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Shattuck; He had retired as Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy. He is survived by his children, Eva Gholami (Abbass), David Shattuck (Sonya Cotton), John Shattuck, III; 5 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild. His services will be private. His Entombment will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel in charge of arrangements.