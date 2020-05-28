John Herbert Shattuck Jr.
John Herbert Shattuck, Jr.

Louisville - John Herbert Shattuck, Jr., 90, entered into rest on Tuesday May 26, 2020. John was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Shattuck; He had retired as Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy. He is survived by his children, Eva Gholami (Abbass), David Shattuck (Sonya Cotton), John Shattuck, III; 5 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild. His services will be private. His Entombment will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel in charge of arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
