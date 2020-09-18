John "Jack" Horan
Louisville - John "Jack" Horan, 85, of Louisville, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on September 15, 2020.
Born on September 6, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Beatrice Horan. An Army Veteran of the Korean War, Jack worked 35 years at SS Mary and Elizabeth Hospital as the director of Materials Management. He was a former long time member of St. Helen's and Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic churches. Jack was an avid Louisville Cardinal fan and loved attending Cardinal sporting events. Most of all he loved to travel and spend time with family especially family vacations in Costa Rica.
Survivors include his wife Mary Jane Horan(Shader) of 55 years, children Lisa Seidt (Todd), Kim Luckett(Curtis), Jeff Horan and Brian Horan (Debbie ). Papa Jack's grandchildren who he cherished include Brianna, Jackson and Collin Horan, Tucker Seidt, Tyler Seidt (Brianna), Kelsey Gunter(Evan), and Kayla Day(Matt). He also had 2 great granddaughters and a brother Robert Horan. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ann Hughes.
There will be a funeral Mass at St. Gabriel Church, 5915 Bardstown Road on Monday, September 21st at 10 a.m. open to friends and family. Masks are to be worn and social distancing practiced. Due to Covid, burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude , Mass of the Air or Hosparus. Ratterman and Sons, Bardstown Road is caring for the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.