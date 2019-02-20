|
|
John Howard Weber
Louisville - 71, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Norton Hosparus Downtown.
He was a retired draftsman at LG&E for 19 years, worked for the KY Lottery for 16 years, and Josi's, Bardstown, KY. He was a member of the Louisville Softball Hall of Fame and KY Softball Hall of Fame. John owned the clubs Benchwarmers, BMW, and Yogis. He was a member of Knights AC and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Lee and Letha Morris Weber; sister Bobbie L. Griffith; and niece Whitney McCabe.
He is survived by his sister, Debbie Quill (Mike); niece, Brittany Whelan (Jon); nephew, Brent Griffith; nieces and nephews, Samantha Smallwood (Kent) and Jesi Quill, and Christopher Quill and his faithful companion, Xena.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019