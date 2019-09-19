|
John I. "Jack" Gedmark
Louisville - passed away Wednesday, September 18. He was a native of Pennsylvania and a graduate of The Medical University of Vienna, Austria. He did his residency at the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, where he met his wife, Jan. He was a retired physician. He had a love for reading, opera, and most of all, he loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jan Cox-Gedmark, his children, John (Natasha), and Elizabeth (Brad), and his adoring grandchildren, Maria and Christopher.
He blessed his family with many wonderful years.
A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held Saturday at noon in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 am to noon.
The family requests contributions in his memory to the Kentucky Refugee Ministries, 969 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY 40204.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019