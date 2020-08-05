John Irvin "Jack" Flamm
Louisville - John Irvin "Jack" Flamm died peacefully on August 4, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky, at the age of 84.
Jack was born on June 23, 1936, in Louisville, Kentucky. He graduated from Ahrens High School and attended the University of Louisville. He served in the US Army for 6 years before leaving to work in the private sector. He worked in a variety of jobs throughout his career including 16 years as a brakeman and conductor with the L&N railroad. He also followed his passion for flying and worked for many years as a pilot and flight instructor. His last job before retiring was as a driving instructor with Kentucky Driving School.
Jack was honored to be recognized as a Kentucky Colonel in 1968. He was also an active and dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years and served twice as the Master of Suburban Lodge #740 F&AM. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, Kosair Shrine Temple, and the Southern Star Chapter #154 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Lastly, he was an advisor for the Order of DeMolay.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Rose Flamm, his daughter Jackie Hunley and her husband, John, and his daughter Dawn Deweese and her husband, Jim. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Matilda "Tillie" Flamm, his brother Mike Flamm, his sister Geri Lehmenkuler, and his niece Barbara Gagel.
The family is grateful for the kindness and expert care that Jack received in his final months of life from the staff at the Lantern at Morning Pointe.
Because of the coronavirus, there will be a small family funeral on Saturday, August 8. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. To send online condolences, please visit www.pearsonfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jack's memory to the WHAS Crusade for Children or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Pearson's.