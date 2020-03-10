|
John J. Beirne
Louisville - 65, passed away March 9, 2020.He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Libby Beirne, brothers Joey and Donnie Beirne; sisters, Margaret Beirne and Mary Ann Beirne Heavrin, and nephew Joey Carter.He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Becky Billharz Beirne; his two sons, Shawn (Butch Sager) Beirne, and Adam (Kaileah) Beirne, and eight loving siblings, Kathleen Hachegachog, Bernadette Howard, Elizabeth Meehan (Pat), Norma Staples, Kevin Beirne (Joy), Elaine Carter (Gary), Terry Minton (David) and Angel Kissel (Alan), as well a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.John was larger than life and will be sorely missed by all who knew him, including his dearest friends Bill Abell and family, Alex and Sandi Otte, John Grey, and sister-in-law Bev Axman.John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. for 4 years and was an employee of Boyd CAT (formerly Whayne Supply) for 42 years.He was a lifelong member at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where he was an athletic coach for 20 years, as well as a volunteer on numerous committees and endeavors. He was a 1972 graduate of Bishop David H. S. And an avid University of Louisville fan. He will be fondly remembered for his loving heart and giving spirit.Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12 noon to 8pm at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Road. Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 13, 10am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1927 Lewiston Drive. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Lawrence and/or Notre Dame Academy Sports Club.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020