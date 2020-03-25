|
|
John J. Borho, Jr.
Louisville - 63, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna "Weezie" Borho.
He is survived by his father, John J. Borho, Sr.; siblings, Mary C. "Kit" Leon (Joe), Theresa Borho; and Fred Borho (Douglas Sorenson); and nieces and nephews, Sarah and Dan, Ed, Kali, Keith, and Jalen, and Jonathan.
All services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph's Children's Home.
Owen Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020