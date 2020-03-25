Resources
More Obituaries for John Borho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Borho Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Borho Jr. Obituary
John J. Borho, Jr.

Louisville - 63, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna "Weezie" Borho.

He is survived by his father, John J. Borho, Sr.; siblings, Mary C. "Kit" Leon (Joe), Theresa Borho; and Fred Borho (Douglas Sorenson); and nieces and nephews, Sarah and Dan, Ed, Kali, Keith, and Jalen, and Jonathan.

All services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph's Children's Home.

Owen Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -