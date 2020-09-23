1/1
John J. Yeker Jr.
1927 - 2020
John J. Yeker, Jr.

New Albany - John J. Yeker, Jr., 93 years of age passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1927 in Evansville, Indiana to the late John and Agnes Yeker, Sr. John was the owner of Copper Still Liquors, Lee's Liquors, Sellersburg Liquors, and TJ's Liquors. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp and was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church. John was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Lee (Haering) Yeker, and granddaughter, Andrea Rose Lovan.

He is survived by his children, John Yeker, III (Cathy), Anthony Yeker (Debbie), Janet Lovan (Tony), Rebecca Eiler (Jeff); sisters, Jeannette Phillips, Gloria Ann Ubelhor; grandchildren, Shannon, Jason, Ian, Owen, Emily, Olivia, Chris; and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday and 9:00 am - 11:00 am Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150. His funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home chapel with entombment to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.

The family requests expression of sympathy to St. John Paul II Catholic Church or Hosparus of Southern Indiana.

Online condolences may be left at www.kraftfs.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
8129812410
