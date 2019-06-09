|
John James Ryan, M.D.
LOUISVILLE - 91, died at home on June 5, 2019.
He was born on September 29, 1927, in Louisville, KY, to the late John James Ryan and Agatha Clephas Ryan.
He graduated from St. Agnes Elementary School in 1941 and from St. Xavier High School in1945. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1945 to 1947.
He graduated from Northern Illinois College of Optometry in 1951, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Louisville in 1954, and graduated from the University of Louisville Medical School in 1958.
Dr. Ryan completed his Ophthalmology Residency at the University of Louisville in 1962 and practiced Ophthalmology in Louisville from 1962 to 1993.
Dr. Ryan was a Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He was a member of the American Medical Association, the Kentucky Medical Association, the Greater Louisville Medical Society, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He was a member of Big Spring Country Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Agatha Kenealy and Rita Streepey; and granddaughters, Riley and Arianne Thomson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth Schimpeler Ryan;
his children, Leah Schneider (Gary), John Ryan, Ph.D., Jeanette Thomson (Kiel), Michael Ryan (Shirley), grandchildren, Layna Schneider Brandimore (Justin), Rev. Ryan Schneider (Felicia), Alexis Schneider, Michael Ryan, Gavin Thomson and Naomi Brannon; great-granddaughter, Elsie Schneider; and sister, Charlene Slack.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11th at St. James Catholic Church, Bardstown Road and Edenside Avenue, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday from 2-8 p.m. at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews."
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019