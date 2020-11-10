1/1
John Jarrett
John Jarrett

Mt. Washington -

Mr. John E. "Paw" Jarrett, age 80, of Mt. Washington, returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 9, 2020. Mr. Jarrett was born on June 5, 1940 in Louisville to the late Allen and Katherine (Madden) Jarrett. He retired from E.I. Dupont after 36 years of service and served in the United States Navy. He was a member at Bethel Methodist Church. Mr. Jarrett was a member of the Masonic Lodge #180. Among those that preceded in death are his parents; wife, Phyllis Jarrett; and daughter, Benita Lynn Jarrett.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Pamela Jarrett, Becky Rodgers (Keith) and Debbie Metcalfe; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles and Darrell Jarrett.

The family would like to thank Debbie Covyeow for her love. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville, Wounded Warriors or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home Mt. Washington (123 Winning Colors Dr) with interment to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 12:30 pm until 8 pm and on Friday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
