Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
The Temple
5101 US HWY 42
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
The Temple
5101 US HWY 42
Louisville, KY
John Jay Dorkin Obituary
John Jay Dorkin

Prospect - John Jay Dorkin, 82 died at home March 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his first wife Diane, and his parents, William and Selma Dorkin

John's first time in Louisville, he worked as VP and program director at WLKY-32. He left Louisville for Detroit where he managed the ABC station for 7 years. He returned to Louisville in 1988 as General Manager and President of WDRB - 41. After retirement from WDRB he worked with Creation Films making documentaries.

He was a community leader, actively working with the Kentucky Humane Society and Dare to Care.

He loved all sports - every sport! John and his sons watched just about every game on the TV. He especially loved golf. And he was an accomplished golfer and longtime member of Standard Country Club.

John is survived by his wife, Anne; his sons, Eric, Steven and David; his granddaughter Emma Lambert Dorkin; brother, Fred (Harriet) and sister, Ellen (Roger) Vacco. Through his marriage to Anne he gained 16 grandchildren and extended family members.

A celebration of John's life will be held at 1:30 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at The Temple. Visitation begins at 12:30 pm at The Temple, 5101 US HWY 42, Louisville, KY 40241.

Expressions of sympathy to The Temple, Dare to Care, Habitat for Humanity or Water with Blessings are appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
