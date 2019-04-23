|
|
John Joseph "Jack" Brady
Louisville - 92, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Saturday, April 20, 2019. He is a member of Teamsters Local 89 and a very proud Navy Veteran. He was a past member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Grace Browning Brady and his brother, Kenneth Brady.
He is survived by his sons, Mike (Kim), Don (Becky) and Wayne (Marylou) Brady; daughters, Mary Ann (Larry) Gevedon, Susan Paul and Joyce (Robbie) Deckard; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence, 1925 Lewiston Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Road.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019