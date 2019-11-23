|
John Joseph (Jack) Casey
Louisville - John Joseph (Jack) Casey was born on April 7, 1926 in Louisville, Kentucky to George Harold and Mary Elizabeth Casey. Dr. John Casey graduated from Holy Trinity Elementary School in 1940, from St. Xavier High School in 1944, and from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1950. He served in both the Army and the Navy, including a medical internship in Panama. On returning to Louisville, he was stationed at Ireland Army Hospital in Fort Knox.
Dr. Casey began his civilian medical career as the founder of a family practice clinic in Brandenburg (Meade County). In 1955 he moved his services to Louisville, where he founded the Southend Medical Clinic on Dixie Highway. He specialized in obstetrics, but his practice handled the full range of family problems; broken bones, sore throats, cuts, bruises. In the 1960's, Dr. Casey returned to the University of Louisville to pursue further study in psychiatry, a specialty that he practiced at Our Lady of Peace Hospital on Newburg Road.
Dr. Casey retired from medicine in December 1990. He loved his garden, his tomatoes, his roses, and even his weeds. He belonged to the Blairwood Tennis Club, where he was an amateur tennis player and an avid bridge player. Winning the game was never as important as the friendship and comradery of his fellow players. Even in his retirement years, Jack Casey exuded boundless energy and was called the "Energizer Bunny" by his teammates. He also enjoyed the generational role reversal in which he played handyman on his son Joe's farm. Jack Casey's advice on achieving a long life was "Never stop moving and have a long list of unfinished projects". He certainly kept to those principles.
Dr. Casey was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta Lilly Casey; son, Dr. John Patrick Casey; son-in-law, Chris Bowen and sister, Geraldine Gauthier. He is survived by his loving wife and forever friend, Jill Johnson Casey; children, Anne (David) Rudder, Mimi (Jim Stopher) Casey, Dr. Joe (Virginia) Casey, Thomas K. (Liz) Casey, and Erin Bowen; daughter-in-law, Helen Casey; grandchildren, John Rudder, Libby Speckhals, Tim Rudder, Greg Yopp, Ted Yopp, Emily Yopp, Mary Casey, Joey Casey, Annie Casey, Sarah Casey, Michael Bowen, Katherin Bowen, Colleen Bowen, Jack Casey, nine great grandchildren and many friends.
Funeral mass will be at 10 AM, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions can be made to, Catholic Education Foundation, the Schuman Center or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019