1/1
John Joseph "Johnny" Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph "Johnny" Moore

Louisville - John Joseph "Johnny" Moore, 65, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020.

He was born October 10, 1955 and preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joe and Lois Moore, and brother-in-law Glenn Knight.

Johnny attended St. Raphael where he was a star athlete playing baseball, football, and basketball. He was a proud graduate of Trinity High School, playing both baseball and football, starring on the state championship football teams in 1972 and 1973. He received a full scholarship to attend the University of Louisville and play baseball. He loved talking and attending sporting events, especially the Louisville Cardinals. Johnny was mischievous and the life of the party with an unmatched sense of humor and charm. He loved the great outdoors, fishing, traveling, golfing, dancing, and enjoying anything sweet. He loved his time volunteering as a football coach and mentor to young people. He also worked to assist others in recovery in recent years. He loved his family more than anything and carried a strong faith throughout his life.

Johnny will be loved and missed by so many, especially his children, Judge Jessica Moore (Evan Spalding), Tara Moore, Jay Moore, and grandchildren, Win and Scarlett Spalding. Also survived by his siblings Connie Fowler (Alan); Michael (Barbara), and Karen Knight (Glenn dec.) along with several cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., St. Raphael the Archangel, 2141 Lancashire Avenue, Louisville, KY. A private family burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery. *Social distancing guidelines and masks are required.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the St. Raphael Capital Campaign or Trinity High School Athletics.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved