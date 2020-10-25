John Joseph "Johnny" MooreLouisville - John Joseph "Johnny" Moore, 65, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020.He was born October 10, 1955 and preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joe and Lois Moore, and brother-in-law Glenn Knight.Johnny attended St. Raphael where he was a star athlete playing baseball, football, and basketball. He was a proud graduate of Trinity High School, playing both baseball and football, starring on the state championship football teams in 1972 and 1973. He received a full scholarship to attend the University of Louisville and play baseball. He loved talking and attending sporting events, especially the Louisville Cardinals. Johnny was mischievous and the life of the party with an unmatched sense of humor and charm. He loved the great outdoors, fishing, traveling, golfing, dancing, and enjoying anything sweet. He loved his time volunteering as a football coach and mentor to young people. He also worked to assist others in recovery in recent years. He loved his family more than anything and carried a strong faith throughout his life.Johnny will be loved and missed by so many, especially his children, Judge Jessica Moore (Evan Spalding), Tara Moore, Jay Moore, and grandchildren, Win and Scarlett Spalding. Also survived by his siblings Connie Fowler (Alan); Michael (Barbara), and Karen Knight (Glenn dec.) along with several cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., St. Raphael the Archangel, 2141 Lancashire Avenue, Louisville, KY. A private family burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery. *Social distancing guidelines and masks are required.Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the St. Raphael Capital Campaign or Trinity High School Athletics.