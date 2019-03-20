John Keith (Johnny) Craddock



Louisville - After surviving testicular cancer, two heart attacks and open heart surgery, John Keith (Johnny) Craddock, 61, finally succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Sunday, March 17.



He is survived by sister Connie Craddock Braucht; brother-in-law David S. Braucht; nephew Joshua H. Braucht, and niece Hannah R. Braucht.



John was an ASE certified painter working the last 24 years for Manning Equipment as a painter and inspector. He was looking forward to early retirement in June.



John was known for his love of cars, cards, Churchill Downs Spring racing and his dog Muffin.



His hobbies included playing golf and customizing cars in his own specially designed garage and for the past 20+ years hosting weekly poker parties.



John had an acerbic wit and sarcastic tone, but could equally be kind hearted and generous to those who knew him best.



He will be missed by coworkers, card players, neighbors and family.



The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21st at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by burial at 3:30 p.m. at the Owenton IOOF Cemetery, North Main Street, Owenton, KY. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Johnson Animal Clinic, 3838 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40220.